Fort Worth police searching for missing 17-year-old girl





Authorities in Fort Worth, Texas are these days interesting to the general public for any information referring to a missing 17-year-old girl, Griselda Josephina Bretado. She used to be remaining observed overdue Saturday night time and legislation enforcement officials are desperately searching for her whereabouts.

The remaining sighting of Bretado took place round 11:50 p.m. on Saturday close to Interstate 30 on the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail. As consistent with government, she is roughly 5-foot-1 and weighs 150 kilos with brown hair and brown eyes.