



FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is calling for the general public’s lend a hand find a 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday morning.

Police say the man, Miguel Angel Martinez, was once remaining noticed at about 11 a.m. Saturday within the 900 block of Oak Grove Court North. He suffers from dementia and could also be misplaced or in peril.

Martinez was once remaining noticed dressed in a military blue lengthy sleeve blouse, blue denims, black footwear, a crimson and blue Texas Rangers cap and studying glasses. He is set 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 kilos with black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking somebody with information about Martinez to name them at 817-392-4222 and reference case No. 23-0016354.

