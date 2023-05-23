Fort Worth police shooting: Woman allegedly armed with knife shot





Fort Worth police officials shot a girl after she allegedly threatened them with a knife, they usually perceived a perilous danger towards their lives, in step with a commentary from the dept. The incident passed off when police answered to a choice reporting a suicide try within the 5900 block of Greenspoint Drive round 11:31 p.m. on Monday.

According to the police, the caller used to be bleeding out and looking to kill herself. When the responding officer made touch with the caller, she picked up a knife, and the officer, considering that his lifestyles used to be at risk, shot her, in step with the dept’s commentary. The girl used to be taken to an area medical institution with strong situation, however her identify used to be now not launched.

No one else used to be harmed within the incident. The girl used to be arrested on a rate of irritated attack towards a public servant.