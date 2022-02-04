Fort Worth rodeo offering free admission Saturday

As a way of saying “Thank You” to Fort Worth and North Texas, rodeo officials say grounds admission will be free for the final day of the 2022 Stock Show.

For the final day of this year’s event, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is offering free grounds admission Saturday to North Texans.

This comes after a significant winter storm moved through many parts of the area, blanketing many areas in snow and ice. Tens-of-thousands of power outages were also reported Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Stock Show president and general manager Bradford Barnes said this year’s event has been “nothing short of amazing.”

“The public embraced the stock show in a major way this year, in spite of some challenging times, so we’re offering this small gesture as our way of saying ‘Thanks,'” Barnes said in a press release.

But the Fort Worth Livestock Show and Rodeo remained open despite the bad weather.

Spokesperson for the show, Matt Brockman, said kids from 230 Texas counties have waited for more than two years to show off their hard work because of the continuing pandemic.

”These kids work all year round,” Brockman said. “We did not have a show in 2021 because of COVID, so they came back ready to show this year, and by-golly we are going to have a show for them.”

To say “Thank You” to the citizens of Fort Worth and North Texas, the FWSSR is throwing open the gates tomorrow (Saturday) allowing the public to enjoy free grounds admission for the final day of the 2022 Stock Show. pic.twitter.com/vucukj5SI0 — FWSSR (@fwssr) February 4, 2022

In January, the All-Western Parade had to be canceled because of strong winds.

The parade was set to include more than 120 organizations and 2,000 horses, including Budweiser Clydesdales. Other planned participants included riding clubs, horse-drawn vehicles and marching groups.