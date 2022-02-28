Fort Worth Symphony turns in spirited Brahms, rousing Ravel at gala concert in Bass Hall

In these uncertain times, it may feel odd to hold a gala. How can we celebrate, considering everything going on in the world?

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra provided some relief from current worries in its gala concert Saturday at Bass Performance Hall. Led by guest conductor Patrick Summers, artistic and music director of Houston Grand Opera, the orchestra offered a program of works influenced by European folk music.

Two composers represented, Brahms and Dvorak, were contemporaries and friends. Brahms even helped get Dvorak’s music published.

Violinist Sarah Chang played Dvorak’s Violin Concerto, which reveals the composer’s usual blend of folk and romantic styles. This was only Chang’s second live performance since the beginning of COVID-19.

Soloist Sarah Chang performs Dvorak’s Violin Concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on Feb. 26, 2022. (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor)

Perhaps Chang was rusty from not performing in a while, or maybe it was an off night. But she didn’t seem to have a clear idea of how to build the concerto over time. Too much of the music happened in the moment, with lines often calling for more shape and direction.

Though her tone was somewhat small, Chang overemphasized many accents, producing raw sounds that sullied the tuning. Her tone also wasn’t always focused — especially up high — and transitions between notes were sometimes rough-hewn.

The concert opened more favorably with the first four of Brahms’ 21 Hungarian Dances. An assured leader, Summers knew what he wanted and how to get results.

Appropriately in this folk-based music, the reading often felt improvised, as phrases surged ahead or suddenly pulled back. Spirited tunes sometimes even evoked a Romani band playing on cobblestone streets, as Brahms would have heard in his day.

Essentially an orchestral crescendo, Ravel’s Bolero passes around two melodies among soloists, building to a rousing conclusion. From almost inaudible snare drum taps, to resplendent washes of sound, Summers skillfully paced the crescendo. This appeared to be carefully rehearsed, as Summers didn’t conduct much, occasionally showing the contours of phrases with his arms or moving with the groove, à la Leonard Bernstein.

Aside from some misfires in the oboe d’amore — a lower-pitched oboe — and intonation issues in the piccolo, soloists rose to the occasion with eloquence. Of too many musicians to name, standouts were bassoonist Joshua Elmore and trombonist Steve Peterson, whose solos were both suave and sensuous.

The FWSO’s violin section was in excellent form throughout the evening, combining hair-trigger precision with a robust sound. Their low register, earthy and rich, was particularly appealing.