Fort Worth, Texas: Fatal shooting at Marq on West 7th apartments

A 29-year-old guy has been arrested for the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Carlos Aybar at a Fort Worth condo complicated, in line with the Fort Worth Police Department. Officers arrived at the Marq on West 7th apartments on Arch Adams Lane after a shooting name on Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, they discovered Aybar useless from obvious gunshot wounds. The murder unit investigated the incident and arrested Devin Deron Smith on a homicide grievance later that evening. Smith is these days being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the shooting started following an issue over an animal regulate violation between Smith and a girl who labored within the condo complicated’s entrance workplace. The girl reported that an worker have been shot and locked herself within a restroom whilst the suspect shot from out of doors the door. The sufferer, Aybar, used to be a repairs employee at the complicated.

A GoFundMe account has been created to improve Aybar’s circle of relatives. The fundraiser states that Aybar used to be a loyal father, son, and brother who died protective his coworker. The price range raised will assist handle Aybar’s four-year-old son and supply commute and monetary improve for his mom, who lives within the Dominican Republic.

If you need to donate to Aybar’s circle of relatives, click on right here.