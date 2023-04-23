Fort Worth, Texas: Rent skyrocketing at mobile home park





Renters at Ok-Mar Mobile Home Park in Fort Worth, Texas are suffering to come up with the money for a surprising building up in hire of over 50% imposed through new homeowners. Many of the aged citizens are on fastened earning and feature already been compelled to transport out because of the steep hike. Catherine DeLeon, a leukemia affected person, is rallying her neighbors to take a look at to discover a option to the problem as she juggles two part-time jobs to stay alongside of the greater hire. Ok-Mar’s mother or father corporate owns different mobile home parks in North Texas, however didn’t reply to a WFAA request for remark. Despite makes an attempt to touch the brand new homeowners, some renters are nonetheless at midnight about why utilities additionally greater when the possession modified, main many to query whether or not the valuables control corporate intends to strengthen the park or just elevate rents.