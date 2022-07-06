Fort Worth West 7th rape: Man arrested, police say





FORT WORTH, Texas — A person accused of raping a lady at gunpoint close to a Fort Worth bar final month has been arrested, police introduced on Tuesday.

Caylon Washington, 24, faces a cost of aggravated sexual assault, based on a police news launch. He was in custody on the Tarrant County jail on Wednesday along with his bond set at $75,000, based on on-line data.

The alleged incident occurred on June 27 close to the 900 block of Foch Street in Fort Worth’s in style West 7th leisure district, west of downtown.

A girl reported that a man threatened her with a gun and raped her, police mentioned. The lady didn’t know her attacker.

Detectives reviewed close by digital camera footage, carried out surveillance and “utilized every available resource to take this violent offender off the streets and prevent the possibility of any further attacks,” the news launch mentioned.

Washington was arrested Thursday, three days after the alleged assault occurred.

Police mentioned detectives don’t imagine there are another circumstances associated to the incident, although they’ve uploaded the case information to nationwide databases “as a precaution in case there are other related offenses.”

More particulars in regards to the case weren’t being launched by police.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link