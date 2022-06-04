Fort Worth Woman Charged for Throwing Boyfriend’s Mother’s Ashes Into Lake

A Texas girl was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse two years after she threw her ex-boyfriend’s mom’s ashes into Lake Value, northwest of Fort Value, authorities say.
Augustine Gladney, 40, dumped the ashes that belonged to 38-year-old Ernest Smith‘s mom into the lake in 2020 and was charged with the crime on Might 4, based on the Fort Value Police Division, studies NBCDFW.
In Texas, abuse of a corpse is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a $4,000 fantastic and as much as a yr in jail, per the Fort Value police report.
In keeping with data, Smith instructed police on June 3, 2020 that his late mom’s urn was lacking from the residence he and Gladney shared. He maintains that he overheard a dialog Gladney had together with her daughter admitting to the act.
Later, Smith says Gladney texted him additionally confessing to what she had performed.
Police suggested Smith to gather all textual content interactions with the lady as proof.
A viral video on social media has introduced the case into the highlight, wherein a lady throws the ashes after which the urn right into a river with the caption, “He cheated so i threw his mother ashes within the river.”
Authorities haven’t confirmed the lady within the video to be Gladney, because the crime was dedicated two years in the past.
In keeping with social media sleuths, the video was a skit based mostly on Gladney’s actions.
One consumer clarified, “thats the true story. video is a skit with a distinct girl. it’s disgusting both manner however yeah.”
“This skit is pretend however there’s a actual girl who has performed this sadly,” mentioned one other.
Due to the current video making rounds on TikTok and Twitter, many information retailers report the crime occurred simply final week.
In keeping with Gladney’s LinkedIn, she is a medical workplace specialist at The Faculty of Well being Care Professions.
It’s unclear if Gladney stays in custody.