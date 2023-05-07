Fort Worth Zoo releases rare snake species into wild

Fifty-five rare Louisiana pine snakes that had been hatched and raised on the Fort Worth Zoo were launched into the wild, in line with zoo officers. The Fort Worth Zoo is one in every of simplest 4 breeding facilities on the earth for this species, which is without doubt one of the rarest breeds of snakes in North America. The snakes had been launched within the Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana so to fill up the inhabitants of this endangered animal. This was once the zoo’s 7th annual unencumber, and it is one of the crucial vital years but with 55 snakes launched. The Ellen Trout Zoo and Memphis Zoo additionally joined the reason, freeing extra snakes this week.