Fort Worth’s BNSF earns praise as one of Berkshire Hathaway’s ‘Four Giants’

Famed investor Warren Buffett knows how to spread the love among the companies that make up one of America’s most closely watched portfolios of companies and stock.
In this year’s shareholder letter, Buffett heaped praise on what he called the “Four Giants” of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings.
“Operations of our ‘Big Four’ companies account for a very large chunk of Berkshire’s value,” he told investors.
Not surprisingly, one of the four companies he cited was Fort Worth-based railroad BNSF. It regularly earns plaudits from the Oracle of Omaha. The railroad’s revenue chugged its way to double-digit growth last year, finishing at $22.5 billion.
BNSF “continues to be the number one artery of American commerce, which makes it an indispensable asset for America as well as for Berkshire,” he wrote. “Your railroad had record earnings of $6 billion in 2021. … We are talking about the old-fashioned sort of earnings that we favor: a figure calculated after interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and all forms of compensation.”
In typical Buffett fashion, he also pulled out a pun to describe corporate financial engineering that can make earnings look more appealing through what he called “deceptive ‘adjustments.’”
“Speaking less politely, I would say that bull markets breed bloviated bull,” said the 91-year-old.
BNSF trains traveled 143 million miles last year and carried 535 million tons of cargo — accomplishments that exceed its competitors, Buffett said.
“If the many essential products BNSF carries were instead hauled by truck, America’s carbon emissions would soar,” he said.
“You can be proud of your railroad.”
The other three components of Buffett’s “Four Giants” were Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance business, energy business and its ownership of Apple stock. Its stake in the tech behemoth is 5.55%, up from 5.39% a year earlier.
“That increase sounds like small potatoes. But consider that each 0.1% of Apple’s 2021 earnings amounted to $100 million,” he wrote. “We spent no Berkshire funds to gain our accretion. Apple’s repurchases did the job.”
His letter also paid tribute to the late Paul Andrews, founder and CEO of TTI, a Fort Worth-based subsidiary of Berkshire.
In 1971, Andrews was working as a purchasing agent for General Dynamics when he was fired along with thousands of other employees after the company lost a huge defense contract
“With his first child due soon, Paul decided to bet on himself, using $500 of his savings to found Tex-Tronics (later renamed TTI),” Buffett wrote. “The company set itself up to distribute small electronic components, and first-year sales totaled $112,000. Today, TTI markets more than one million different items with annual volume of $7.7 billion.”
When Berkshire purchased TTI, the company employed 2,387. Now the number is 8,043.
In 2006, at age 63, Andrews began considering who would carry on TTI’s legacy. He dismissed the idea of selling to a competitor or a buyout firm. That led him to Berkshire Hathaway.
Buffett described how the deal transpired. ”One meeting; one lunch; one deal,” he wrote. “To say we both lived happily ever after is an understatement.”
He credited Andrews, who died in 2021, with leading Berkshire Hathaway to its “most important acquisition.” In 2009, Berkshire selected Fort Worth for its directors’ meeting to visit TTI. Buffett arrived early to check up on one of Berkshire’s other investments, BNSF. It owned just under 23% of the railroad’s stock at the time.
“When I made the date, I had no idea that our get-together would coincide with BNSF’s third-quarter earnings report,” Buffett said. “The market reacted badly to the railroad’s results. The Great Recession was in full force in the third quarter, and BNSF’s earnings reflected that slump. The economic outlook was also bleak, and Wall Street wasn’t feeling friendly to railroads — or much else.”
The next day, Buffett got together with BNSF’s then-CEO Matt Rose and suggested that Berkshire “would offer the railroad a better long-term home than it could expect as a public company.”
Eleven days later, Berkshire and BNSF announced a $26 billion deal — with Berkshire acquiring the remaining 77.4% of BNSF stock that it didn’t already own. It was Berkshire’s biggest acquisition.
“I’ll venture a rare prediction: BNSF will be a key asset for Berkshire and our country a century from now,” Buffett said. “The BNSF acquisition would never have happened if Paul Andrews hadn’t sized up Berkshire as the right home for TTI.”