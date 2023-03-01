Fort Worth’s Edelweiss German Restaurant closing after 56 years

Customers stuffed Edelweiss German Restaurant another time right through its ultimate day. The proprietor hopes to relocate to a brand new location quickly.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Large crowds poured into West Fort Worth’s Edelweiss German Restaurant the minute it opened on Tuesday.

After 56 years, it used to be the eating place’s ultimate day in industry at its Benbrook Traffic Circle location. The whole eating place, which seats 450 folks, used to be totally booked on its ultimate day.

Customers like Sarah Crouch and Melvin Morgan have frequented the eating place for many years.

“Gosh, everyone is aware of this position,” Morgan mentioned. “There’s just a lot of happiness that’s been developed here.”

Helga Bekman, the eating place’s accordionist, carried out there for 45 years.

“It used to be my house,” Bekman mentioned.

Bekman, who immigrated to Fort Worth from Germany, informed WFAA she discovered a way of belonging within the comfortable eating place. This week, she rushed again to DFW from a Germany commute for her ultimate efficiency within the eating place.

“My heart is bleeding,” Bekman mentioned. “It was a happy place, and I’m very sad that this has come to an end.”

The eating place’s proprietor, (*56*) Zeqiri, informed WFAA the eating place has struggled to stick afloat amid emerging meals prices, team of workers shortages and a decline in shoppers.

According to the Texas Restaurant Association’s January 2023 record, meals prices have risen 15% year-over-year.

Over the ultimate week, no less than 3 longtime eating places in DFW have introduced they’re closing places.

Dallas’s Blue Goose Cantina is closing its Lower Greenville location and Fort Worth Tex-Mex eating place The Original introduced it’s shifting places.

On Tuesday, Zeqiri informed WFAA his eating place hadn’t been complete in additional than 3 years. He mentioned he simplest needs the plethora of shoppers would’ve come quicker.

“As we close our doors for the final time at this location, we are grateful for the memories and the relationships we have built with our customers over the years,” Zeqiri mentioned in a observation. “We won’t ever omit the function that our eating place has performed within the lives of such a lot of folks within the Dallas-Fort Worth space.

For Bekman, acting within the longtime eating place used to be the middle of her universe.

“The hardest part is I know I’m not gonna practice anymore. I’m not gonna learn anymore songs that people requested,” Bekman mentioned. “I have no more motivation … that’s gone.”