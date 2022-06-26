Fortes solo HR with 2 outs in bottom of 9th, Miami tops Mets

MIAMI — Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo dwelling run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-2 Sunday.

Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from reliever Adam Ottavino (2-2) into the left area seats as Miami prevented a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Miami reliever Tanner Scott (3-2) walked J.D. Davis to guide off the ninth. Davis superior on a wild pitch and reached third on Luis Guillorme’s one-out groundout. Scott struck out James McCann to finish the Mets menace.

New York completed 1 for 13 with runners in scoring place.

Marlins starter Daniel Castano threw a career-high seven innings, giving up two runs. He allowed 5 hits, walked two and struck out 4.

Mets starter David Peterson additionally threw seven innings of two-run ball. He gave up 4 hits and struck out a season-high eight, eclipsing the seven strikeouts he had in opposition to Miami in his earlier begin June 20.

Brandon Nimmo lhomered to guide off the third and Pete Alonso hit an RBI double later in the inning to place New York forward 2-1. Nimmo drove Castano’s first pitch over the wall in middle, whereas Alonso’s blooper to quick proper rolled towards the foul space and scored Starling Marte from second.

The Marlins responded with Miguel Rojas’ solo drive in the bottom half. His drive landed in the left-field seats for his sixth homer.

Garrett Cooper gave Miami its first lead of the sequence with his sacrifice fly in the primary. Jon Berti hit a leadoff single and superior on Rojas’ grounder to quick.

CONTRASTING LINEUPS

For the primary time this season, the Mets had the identical batting order and defensive positions in consecutive video games. Meanwhile, the Marlins didn’t begin outfielders Jorge Soler and Avisaíl García, their notable free agent low season additions.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins chosen the contract of INF Erik González from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated INF Willians Astudillo for task. González began at third base and doubled in three at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: INF-OF Jeff McNeil (proper hamstring tightness) continues to enhance however missed his fifth consecutive recreation.

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (again stiffness) is on a throwing development program on the membership’s spring coaching complicated in Jupiter, Fla.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42) is scheduled to begin the opener of a two-game dwelling sequence in opposition to Houston on Tuesday. Carrasco skilled decrease again tightness in his earlier outing in opposition to the Astros Wednesday and lasted 2 1/3 innings.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (5-3, 2.61) will begin the opener of a three-game sequence at St. Louis on Monday.