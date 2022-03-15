Founder of anti-violence nonprofit, husband, indicted

Federal prosecutors say the founding father of a Boston nonprofit established to cut back violence, and her husband, used donations to the group to complement themselves

BOSTON — The founding father of a Boston nonprofit established to cut back violence within the metropolis, and her husband, used donations to the group to complement themselves, federal prosecutors mentioned in a multicount indictment launched Tuesday.

Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, and her husband Clark Grant, 38, of Taunton, used Violence in Boston Inc. funds to pay for private bills together with, inns, automobile leases, auto repairs, restaurant meals, nail salons and private journey, the U.S. legal professional’s workplace mentioned in a press release.

Additionally they fraudulently utilized for federal Pandemic Unemployment Help advantages that they knew they weren’t eligible to obtain as a result of that they had different sources of earnings on the time, and lied to a mortgage lender by saying Violence in Boston’s belongings have been their very own to assist pay for mortgage charges and shutting prices, prosecutors mentioned.

The couple maintained unique management over group funds, and didn’t confide in different Violence in Boston administrators, bookkeepers, or monetary auditors that that they had used the funds for their very own functions, prosecutors mentioned.

Each have been charged in an 18-count indictment with wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements to a mortgage lending enterprise, prosecutors mentioned. Cannon-Grant additionally faces a mail fraud rely.

Cannon-Grant is scheduled to seem in federal court docket in Boston on Tuesday. No protection legal professional was listed in court docket information.

Grant was beforehand charged in October with illegally acquiring pandemic-related unemployment advantages and claiming that the nonprofit’s belongings have been his personal in a mortgage utility. His court docket date on the brand new costs has not been scheduled.

An e mail in search of remark was despatched to his federal public defender.

A voicemail was left with Violence in Boston.

Violence in Boston was based in 2017 with $1,000, in accordance with its web site.

“Violence in Boston’s mission is to enhance the standard of life and life outcomes of people from underserved communities by lowering the prevalence of violence and the affect of related trauma whereas addressing social injustices by means of advocacy and direct providers,” the group says on its web site.

In the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit additionally distributed meals in Boston to underserved communities.

Cannon-Grant’s activism, together with the group of a rally within the metropolis in 2020 to protest the killing of George Floyd and different Black folks by police, has earned her quite a few awards, reminiscent of The Boston Globe Journal’s Bostonian of the Yr award, and a Boston Celtics Heroes Amongst Us award, each in 2020.