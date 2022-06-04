Four Black Teachers Chosen For Disney Imagination Campus Celebration At Walt Disney World Resort

With our nation’s colleges underneath assault, Disney Imagination Campus supplied a little bit of respite to our faculty lecturers. As well as, the happiest place on earth additionally acknowledged 4 inspiring Black lecturers among the many 50 from throughout the nation as friends of honor for a magical celebration of America’s schooling heroes at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as a part of its 50th anniversary, per Disney’s press release despatched to BLACK ENTERPRISE.
Carlanda Williams from Fresno, CA, Coquestia Ladd from Oklahoma Metropolis, Timothy Moore from Memphis, TN, and Quandrell Claybrooks from Atlanta have been the educators chosen to take part within the commemoration hosted by Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, which launched “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” in October to mark the resort’s 50th 12 months.
Upon their arrival throughout Memorial Day Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney handled 50 elementary, center, and highschool lecturers to memorable leisure experiences within the parks, a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom Park, and galvanizing periods led by Disney leaders Disney Imagineers and a Broadway performer.
“Academics are amongst our nation’s biggest assets, and their instructional artistry and dexterity have been by no means extra evident than throughout the pandemic,” mentioned Javier Moreno, a senior vp at Disney Locations. “These 50 lecturers, together with 1000’s of different educators across the nation, should be celebrated for his or her continued efforts to encourage our nation’s youngsters by way of the imagination-powered studying philosophy that’s on the core of our Disney Creativeness Campus.”
Carlanda Williams is an elementary faculty instructor who usually transforms her classroom in ways in which spark her college students’ imaginations and makes studying enjoyable. She modified her classroom into an escape room for Halloween and Christmas, difficult college students to work collectively to unravel riddles and finally resolve a thriller that allowed them to flee the room.
Coquestia Ladd is a center faculty instructor who encourages her college students to faucet into their creativity by asking, “Are you residing in a fantasy world?” In groups, she has college students create their very own unique, imaginative narratives to touch upon themes they see in actual life. On the finish of the challenge, they develop a presentation to persuade a filmmaker or a online game developer to show their written story into the following large film or sport.
Timothy Moore is a center faculty instructor who impressed his college students to think about their best futures by making a “time machine” with a smoke machine, music, lights and by sporting a pretend grey beard. The train helped the scholars visualize their very own futures, which they recorded in notebooks labeled “Your Time Machine.” Upon commencement, Moore gave every scholar their journal with the reminder, “If you happen to ever end up misplaced, use your time machine to seek out your means ahead.”
Quandrell Claybrooks is a highschool instructor who led his faculty’s One-Act Play Ensemble to show college students creativity, technique, and execution. In coming collectively as a crew, the ensemble reached the state competitors ending third for the hip-hop-based musical, World of Surprise, and incomes appearing awards for each leads.