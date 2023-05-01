Four Bulls Earn NFL Opportunities

Cecil and Jacobs sign as free agents, Boyles and Harris invited to Rookie Minicamps following NFL Draft



TAMPA, APRIL 30, 2023 – Four University of South Florida football players have earned NFL opportunities immediately following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.



Five-year starting center Brad Cecil (Jacksonville) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions. Cecil played in 53 career games and made 50 starts (both second all-time at USF) while serving as the Bulls’ primary starting center from 2018-22 (with an extra Covid year) and blocking for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers.



Two-year starting tackle Demontrey Jacobs (Gonzales, La.) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos. Jacobs started all 12 games in 2022, playing at both left and right tackle, and finished his three-year career at USF (after transferring from Grambling) with 25 starts. He helped plow the way for Brian Battie to become just the sixth USF player to post a 1,000-yard rushing season at USF in 2022.



Four-year starting linebacker Dwayne Boyles (Miami) earned a minicamp invitation from the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boyles played in a record 54 games at USF and made 43 starts while posting 315 career tackles (7th all-time) and 31.5 tackles for loss, and logging a team-best 108 tackles in 2022 (9th-most all-time).



Two-time all-conference selection Demetris Harris (Jacksonville) earned a minicamp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks. Harris finished his career as the Bulls’ all-time leader in career starts with 53, including a string of 30 straight to end his career, and tied for second all-time in games played with 53 while blocking for two 1,000-yard rushers.



USF opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky before the first of six games at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9 vs. Florida A&M. Eighteen-time national champion Alabama and Nick Saban come to Ray Jay on Sept. 16 and USF will host conference games vs. Charlotte, FAU, Rice and Temple.



ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battie , and had 32 first-team all-conference selections. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and has made 10 bowl game appearances (going 6-4 in those games), posting a program-record six straight appearances from 2005-2010 and most recently making four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016 while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached as high as No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.



