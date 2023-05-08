Four convicted in ComEd bribery trial face sentencing in January 2024 | Illinois

(The Center Square) – The four former Commonwealth Edison executives and lobbyists convicted in a bribery scandal centered around former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are scheduled for sentencing in January 2024.

A jury convicted former state lawmaker and lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former contract lobbyist Jay Doherty of a multi-year scheme to bribe Madigan with no-show jobs, contracts and payments to associates in exchange for support with legislation that would benefit the utility’s finances.

McClain and Pramaggiore were convicted of nine counts of conspiracy, bribery and willfully falsifying books and records. Hooker and Doherty were convicted of six counts of conspiracy, bribery and willfully falsifying books and records.

McClain is up first for sentencing. An order from Judge Harry Leinenweber scheduled McClain’s sentencing date for 10 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2024. Pramaggiore’s will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2024. Hooker’s sentencing is at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, 2024. Doherty’s is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 30, 2024.

The judge referred the cases to the probation department to prepare pre-sentence investigation reports for all four convicted defendants.

Leinenweber also set deadlines for post-trial motions and sentencing submissions from defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Prosecutors have until mid-December to submit sentencing memos in the cases.

At trial, prosecutors presented secretly recorded videos, wiretapped phone calls and hundreds of emails to show how the four former ComEd executives and lobbyists were “the grandmasters of corruption.”

Prosecutors said that the utility paid out $1.3 million in jobs, contracts and payments to associates of Madigan over eight years in exchange for favorable treatment on legislation in Springfield that would affect the finances of the state’s largest electric utility.

Defense attorneys said the four never bribed anyone and argued the conduct was legal lobbying, including efforts to build goodwill with elected officials.

Madigan, who resigned after losing the House speakership in January 2021, has been charged with 23 counts of racketeering, bribery, and official misconduct alongside McClain in a separate case that could go to trial in April 2024. Madigan has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.