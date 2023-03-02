Four found dead in home near Cocoa; father of teen victim arrested

The 36-year-old father of one of the 4 folks found dead in a Canaveral Groves home was once arrested overdue Wednesday and charged with wearing out the fatal capturing that left investigators and neighbors shocked.

The arrest came to visit 12 hours after Brevard County sheriff’s deputies had been referred to as to the single-story home to search out the our bodies of two girls, a teenage woman and a person in what Sheriff Wayne Ivey referred to as a “horrific” however “isolated” incident. No cause was once given. The discovery was once made after one of two surviving youngsters referred to as someone else to document that one thing had came about within the home, at 4075 Alan Shepard Ave.

“This is an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past dating back as far as 2005, who should have never been on these streets where he could take the lives of this family,” stated Ivey, flanked through murder brokers, all over a observation made on social media.

“Our group advanced him as a suspect thru more than a few leads and proof.”

Domenico Gigante, who was in a previous relationship with Constance Terwilliger, the mother of the teen who was killed, was arrested in Rockledge and charged with four counts of premeditated murder in connection with the deaths of Glenda Terwilliger, 63; Michael Andrew Watson, 36; Constance Terwilliger, 35; and Kiarra Terwilliger, 15. Gigante was expected to be booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex late Wednesday and to go before a judge Thursday morning for a first appearance.

Ivey discussed Gigante’s criminal record between 2005 and 2012, including domestic violence, assault and one charge of animal cruelty.

“He in fact killed a canine through slamming his head on a desk and breaking his neck, (then) stabbing any other canine,” Ivey said.

The bodies of the four were discovered early Wednesday, shortly after a child called the friend of one of the victims by FaceTime or another streaming service to report that something had happened in the residence, Ivey said. The child and another child, ages 9 and 6, were in the home at the time, Ivey said. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“The small kid advised the reportee what had taken position, what that they had noticed on the space,” Ivey stated.

“The reportee raced to the scene … and referred to as 911 after they arrived right here,” he said. “The reportee stored the small kid at the video all the time as they had been involved concerning the kid’s protection after which referred to as 911 after they were given right here,” after ensuring the 2 youngsters had been secure, he stated.

Officers secured search warrants for the home and started to go into and around the home Wednesday afternoon. Multiple patrol cars, including crime scene vans and animal control vehicles, were parked along the roadway leading to the crime scene.

A throng of detectives and crime scene technicians surrounded the house, white with blue trim and a few boarded-up windows.

Evidence could be seen being carried from the home on a corner lot to the mobile crime lab parked along the street, with a temporary canopy set up outside for CSI techs.

A short time later in Rockledge, agents lined the street near the home where Gigante lived.

Neighbors in the quiet community simply off Fiske Boulevard stated the Rockledge place of abode was once home to 2 males, father and son, who most commonly stored to themselves. Those neighbors who declined to talk at the file stated the pair was once pleasant when using through in the community.

The bodies were turned over to the medical examiner’s office in Rockledge.

The four deaths were the deadliest single homicide case in Brevard since May 2012, when a Port. St. John mother shot and killed her four children and then killed herself.

J.D. Gallop is a felony justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or [email protected]. Twitter: @JDGallop.