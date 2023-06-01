Four GOP governors send National Guard to the southern border

This week, 3 Republican governors – Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota – ordered National Guard troops to the southern border to lend a hand interdict drug and human trafficking at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. They sign up for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who issued a identical order ultimate month.

Governor Youngkin introduced on Wednesday that he had signed an government directive to send 100 National Guard troops to improve Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. In March, Abbott requested different Republican governors to send troops to the southern border thru an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which permits states to send sources in instances of crisis or disaster. Governor Youngkin cited the build up in the float of unlawful medication and human trafficking on the border, which he mentioned is “devastating Virginia families and communities.”

Governor McMaster mentioned the transfer is essential for the “safety and security of South Carolinians.”

“The border crisis is growing worse under President Biden’s willful inaction. Across the country, crime rates, drug overdoses, and human trafficking have all skyrocketed because our border remains a warzone,” Governor Noem mentioned in a commentary.

Details about what number of troops South Carolina will deploy can be finalized in the coming weeks, with the objective of deployment through July 1, McMaster’s place of business mentioned.

Abbott and DeSantis have blamed President Joe Biden for the inflow of migrants at the southern border. DeSantis signed a sweeping immigration overhaul invoice an afternoon ahead of the Biden management ended Title 42, a Covid restriction that expedited the expulsion of migrants. Meanwhile, Abbott has bused migrants to Democratic towns, and he instructed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a letter ultimate month that the transfer is essential “until Biden secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration.”

Susan Swecker, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, slammed Governor Youngkin’s resolution. “In his obsessive quest to tee himself up for a presidential marketing campaign, Youngkin is continuous to forget about the elementary wishes of Virginians to bolster his status with the MAGA base,” Swecker wrote in a commentary.