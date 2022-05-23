Four Injured in Texas County Crash Sunday NightOzark Radio News

Houston, MO. – A two vehicle crash north of Houston sent four people to the hospital on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway E and Strawberry Road, five miles north of Houston at 6:10 p.m. on May 22.
A 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by Shawn Hamilton, 34 of Houston, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by an oncoming 2009 Lincoln MKS driven by a 17 year old male from Houston. Both vehicles were totaled.
Hamilton was not injured in the crash but two of his passengers, Shaun Dryer, 18 of Houston, and a 17 year old male suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Lincoln along a 17-year old male passenger also suffered minor injuries. The injured persons were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
All involved had been wearing seat belts.