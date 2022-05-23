Front Page

Four Injured in Texas County Crash Sunday NightOzark Radio News

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Houston, MO. – A two vehicle crash north of Houston sent four people to the hospital on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway E and Strawberry Road, five miles north of Houston at 6:10 p.m. on May 22.

A 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by Shawn Hamilton, 34 of Houston, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by an oncoming 2009 Lincoln MKS driven by a 17 year old male from Houston. Both vehicles were totaled. 

Advertisement

State Farm- Justin Shelby

Hamilton was not injured in the crash but two of his passengers, Shaun Dryer, 18 of Houston, and a 17 year old male suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Lincoln along a 17-year old male passenger also suffered minor injuries. The injured persons were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

All involved had been wearing seat belts. 

Advertisement

Home Improvement
Previous articleSports for Monday May 23rd

Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram