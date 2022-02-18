Four killed in fiery car crash near Bush Intercontinental Airport

Police say the speeding car sideswiped an Uber driver before heading off the road and crashing into a tree.

HOUSTON — Four people died in a fiery crash when police say a speeding car sideswiped an Uber driver heading to Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. on Will Clayton just east of Lee Road.

Houston police said the Uber driver was heading towards the airport to pick up a passenger when a second car that was speeding sideswiped them, then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The sedan then burst into flames killing four people inside, police said. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

“And immediately caught on fire before HFD or anybody could get here to help so again, prayers for all of these individuals and all their families that are unfortunately going to hear about this at some point in time,” HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police said the car was so heavily burned they can’t tell if the impact of the crash or the fire killed the people inside.

As for the Uber driver, they were not injured.

