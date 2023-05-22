Four men from Texas arrested after string of ATM robberies, including Branson, Mo. bank

Four people originating from Houston, Texas are in custody after wearing out a couple of ATM robberies all around the United States, including an incidence in Branson on Friday, May nineteenth. According to a file by means of the Branson Police Department, the crowd of 4 stole a automobile from an condominium advanced as a way to forcibly crack open an ATM on the Branson Bank situated at 4675 Gretna Road. The suspects had been in a position to stroll away with over $36,000 in money and left a whopping $60,000 value of harm of their wake.

After investigating the case, Branson Police officials temporarily found out that the suspects had been citizens of Houston, Texas, and had been accountable for earlier thefts in several portions of the rustic. Authorities additionally discovered that the suspects had rented a automobile, so Branson PD contacted to the automobile condominium corporate and knowledgeable them of the the placement. The 4 suspects had been situated in Montgomery County, Texas, and brought into custody at the identical day of the Branson theft. Upon seek, government discovered a considerable quantity of money of their ownership.

The 4 people accountable for the crimes were known as 22-year-old Deaunjae Kayvonne Lampkins, 23-year-old Vinson Deshawn Gonzales, 23-year-old Nathaniel Cameron Waits, and 26-year-old Bryce Malik Jones. Further investigation published that two of the suspects had present warrants for his or her arrest, one of them having dedicated a an identical crime in Illinois.

“I am very proud of the excellent and expedited work of our officers that led to the arrest of these suspects within hours of the crimes in Branson,” stated Branson Police Chief, Eric Schmitt. “This case highlights our Department’s dedication and serves as notice to those considering committing crimes here. While Branson has a ‘small town’ atmosphere, the Police Department has the capabilities and drive to successfully pursue and apprehend criminals, wherever they may flee,” stated Chief Schmitt.

