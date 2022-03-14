Four things Yankees still have to do after trading for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Late Sunday evening, the New York Yankees made their first notable transfer of the offseason (pre- or post-lockout) and reshaped the left facet of their infield. Catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela went to the Minnesota Twins in a commerce for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Each groups have introduced the commerce.

Minnesota acquired Kiner-Fafela from the Texas Rangers two days earlier than flipping him to the Yankees, and the commerce suggests they’ll soar into the combination for Trevor Story. The Yankees are absorbing Donaldson’s complete contract (two years and $50 million), giving the Twins the spending room to afford a big shortstop improve. Nifty little transfer by them.

For the Yankees, the commerce makes them higher defensively at shortstop, which was a said precedence going into the offseason. Together with the San Francisco Giants, New York is on the forefront of baseball’s shift again towards sinkers and changeups, and that equals floor balls. They badly wanted to enhance their infield protection, they usually did that with Kiner-Falefa.

It additionally seems like there’s one other shoe ready to drop. Absolutely the Yankees have one thing else coming, proper? They nonetheless have extra infielders than infield spots, not sufficient lefty hitters, and a catcher tandem that leaves so much to be desired. Listed below are 4 issues the Yankees nonetheless need to do within the wake of their commerce with the Twins.

1. Get Cole and Donaldson on the identical web page

Following the international substance crackdown final summer time, Donaldson was essentially the most outspoken hitter in baseball, at one level singling Gerrit Cole out by title. Here’s what Donaldson told The Athletic’s Dan Hayes last June:

“What these guys are doing now (is) performance-enhancing, to the place it’s an precise superglue-type of ordeal,” Donaldson stated. “It isn’t about command. Now, it is about who’s throwing the nastiest pitches, the extra unhittable pitches. It is confirmed.” … “Is it coincidence that Gerrit Cole’s spin price numbers went down (Thursday) after 4 minor leaguers received suspended for 10 video games?” Donaldson stated. “Is that doable? I do not know. Perhaps. On the similar time, with this example, they’ve let guys do it.”

Cole and Donaldson confronted one another a number of occasions following these feedback, with Donaldson going zero for six with 5 strikeouts. At one point Cole appeared to stare Donaldson down following a strikeout. Now they’re teammates. Awkward!

The Yankees place a premium on a powerful clubhouse tradition. There’s a lot participant, coach, and entrance workplace workers motion inside baseball nowadays that the Yankees seemingly have somebody(s) within the group who has a historical past with Donaldson, and will present extra perception.

Cole and Donaldson are adults and professionals, they usually’re now on the identical staff and pulling in the identical course. I believe they’re going to squash this international substance beef early, then go about their enterprise. There are 26 guys on a staff they usually’re not all greatest buddies. I’d not guess on this little feud spilling over into one thing greater.

2. Discover a primary baseman

Technically the Yankees have a primary baseman in Luke Voit, who led baseball with 22 homers in the course of the 60-game season in 2020. A collection of knee accidents restricted Voit to 68 video games final season, nevertheless, and finally the Yankees stopped ready round for him to get wholesome, and made the Anthony Rizzo commerce on the deadline. Rizzo was their beginning first baseman the ultimate two months.

With all due respect to Rortvedt, Joey Gallo and switch-hitter Aaron Hicks are the Yankees’ solely lefty hitters of be aware. Righty swingers Aaron Decide, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu aren’t going anyplace and likelihood is Gleyber Torres is not both. Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa are two extra righties. The Yankees have restricted methods so as to add a lefty bat. First base is the plain spot to do it.

There are three notable lefty-hitting first basemen in the marketplace:

The most suitable choice: Freddie Freeman. Nice participant who would handle many wants, however would require a giant long-time deal.

Nice participant who would handle many wants, however would require a giant long-time deal. The smart choice: Matt Olson. Additionally an important participant who would handle many wants, however would require buying and selling prospects.

Additionally an important participant who would handle many wants, however would require buying and selling prospects. The simple choice: Anthony Rizzo. Good participant who will not require a big contract to re-sign.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says the Yankees are “pessimistic” about touchdown Freeman and have balked at together with high prospect Anthony Volpe in an Olson commerce bundle, making Rizzo the seemingly goal. Re-signing Rizzo would give the Yankees one other lefty bat and make Voit expendable. He’d be a pleasant little buy-low commerce goal for a Nationwide League staff within the common DH period.

3. Usher in a catcher

Are the Yankees actually going to go together with a Rortvedt/Kyle Higashioka platoon behind the plate? They’re each wonderful pitch-framers and thought to be wonderful defensive catchers general, however the bats are sorely missing. Rortvedt is a profession .241/.316/.355 hitter within the minors and Higashioka has a .234 on-base share in components of 5 big-league seasons.

Groups are keen to dwell with poor offense to get good protection behind the plate (the Astros simply went to the World Collection with Martín Maldonado as their beginning backstop), although sooner or later Rortvedt/Higashioka may turn out to be untenable. Listed below are their 2022 ZiPS projections (reminder that projections aren’t predictions, they’re an try and estimate the participant’s present expertise stage):

Kyle Higashioka .206/.258/.407 79 Ben Rortvedt .206/.272/.351 69 MLB common catcher in 2021 .229/.305/.391 91

There’s a minimal acceptable normal on offense and I am unsure Higashioka and Rortvedt meet it. The Yankees completed 10th within the American League in runs scored final season and that was with Decide and Stanton staying wholesome and mashing. Donaldson will assist, although this does not appear to be a powerhouse offense that may afford to punt a lineup spot.

The free agent catcher market is barren and the highest names on the commerce market embody Willson Contreras (Cubs), Carson Kelly (Diamondbacks), and Sean Murphy (Athletics). A bundle deal that sends Olson and Murphy (and Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas?) to the Yankees would make numerous sense. It could additionally require a big prospect bundle.

Level is, the Yankees ought to see what catchers can be found, as a result of a Higashioka and Rortvedt platoon strikes me because the form of factor that appears tolerable on March 14, and makes you marvel what you have been pondering on Might 14.

4. Add extra depth

On paper, the Yankees have 5 infielders for 4 spots: Voit at first, Torres at second, Kiner-Falefa at quick, Donaldson at third, and LeMahieu as an excellent utility man. A lefty-hitting first baseman would push Voit to the bench (or off the staff). This isn’t an issue, it needs to be famous. Too many good gamers is an effective factor. Accidents occur and there can be loads of at-bats for everybody.

Assuming the Yankees herald a lefty-hitting first baseman, the four-man bench would come with Voit, LeMahieu, and whichever certainly one of Higashioka and Rortvedt is not beginning. The fourth spot must go to an outfielder. The Yankees have Tim Locastro, Ender Inciarte, and prospect Estevan Florial as in-house fourth outfielder choices, and do not rule out a Brett Gardner reunion.

The Yankees, like each different staff, may use extra pitching as nicely, particularly given this truncated spring coaching that can pressure groups to start the season with starters who aren’t totally stretched out. Jameson Taillon will begin the season on the injured listing following offseason ankle surgical procedure, that means Nestor Cortes Jr. and Domingo Germán are within the rotation. So yeah, extra depth is required. On the bench and on the mound.