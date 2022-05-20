Four United Development Funding executives sentenced to federal prison

In a packed courtroom Friday morning in Fort Worth, a judge sentenced four top executives of a Grapevine-based residential development lending firm to prison time and fines for what the government described as a “Ponzi-like scheme.”

United Development Funding CEO Hollis Greenlaw, president Benjamin Wissink, chief financial officer Cara Delin Obert and asset management director Jeffrey Brandon Jester were each found guilty of 10 counts in January, including securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud affecting a financial institution.

United Development Funding chief financial officer and treasurer Cara D. Obert walks to the Fort Worth Federal courthouse holding hands with a man in Fort Worth on Friday. (Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer)

Greenlaw was sentenced to seven years in prison for all 10 counts. Wissink and Obert were sentenced to five years in prison for all 10 counts, and Jester was sentenced to three years. The judge assessed fines as well, but none of them were ordered to pay restitution.

Each executive had been subject to up to 25 years in federal prison.

The four appeared before U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor and brought in character witnesses that included friends, family and colleagues.

Government attorneys testified to the judge that Greenlaw was the “mastermind” behind the scheme.

One of the U.S. Department of Justice attorneys said there was only one reason for the scheme: “The only answer is greed,” she said. “There is a perception in society that if you commit a white-collar crime, you get off a lot easier.”

Greenlaw’s attorney, Paul Pelletier, told the court his client is honest and has integrity.

The four were found guilty in January by a 12-person jury after five days of trial testimony and over 12 hours of deliberation.

All four executives can appeal their convictions and sentences.

The case dates back to 2016, when the FBI raided UDF’s Grapevine offices and seized records. That came after Dallas investor Kyle Bass’ Hayman Capital Management raised concerns about the company’s operations, labeling it a “Ponzi-like scheme” and short-selling its stock. Bass later said he made over $30 million on his UDF trades.

The firm used five funds to invest in residential real estate projects, issuing loans to developers and private homebuilders. When the developers failed to repay money borrowed from one fund, prosecutors said UDF executives would transfer money out of another fund in order to pay the original fund’s investors.

UDF used about $65 million in investor money from 2011 to 2015 to pay investors from a previous fund, according to an indictment in October. In 2014 and 2015, the indictment said UDF used $7.4 million from investors in one fund to pay another fund.

The company paid an $8.2 million fine in 2018 in a related civil case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, without admitting to or denying the SEC’s allegations.