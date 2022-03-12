Four West Point cadets among spring breakers who overdosed in Florida

WPLG

(WILTON MANORS, Fla.) — 4 spring breakers who overdosed Thursday evening in Wilton Manors, Florida, are cadets on the U.S. Navy Academy, West Level public affairs advised ABC Information Friday.

One of many cadets is on the West Level soccer group, in response to the academy, which is situated in Orange County, New York.

“The U.S. Navy Academy is conscious of the scenario involving West Level cadets, which occurred Thursday evening in Wilton Manors, FL,” a West Level assertion stated.

Miami ABC affiliate WPLG reported the cadets had been a part of a bunch of faculty college students from New York state at a short-term rental house the place cocaine laced with fentanyl induced seven individuals to overdose.

Three individuals remained hospitalized Friday with two in essential situation. It is unclear if that features any of the cadets.

West Level public affairs advised ABC Information that no extra particulars can be found at the moment, and the incident is beneath investigation.

