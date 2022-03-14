Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall injured while reporting in Ukraine

Fox Information correspondent Benjamin Corridor was injured whereas reporting close to Ukraine’s capital, the community stated Monday. It isn’t but clear how he was injured or how extreme his accidents are, although he has been hospitalized.

“Earlier as we speak, our correspondent Benjamin Corridor was injured whereas newsgathering outdoors of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Fox Information CEO Suzanne Scott stated in a memo to workers. “We’ve got a minimal stage of particulars proper now, however Ben is hospitalized and our groups on the bottom are working to collect extra data because the scenario shortly unfolds.”

Information of Corridor’s harm comes only a day after one other American journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed in Ukraine. The pinnacle of Kyiv’s regional police drive stated Renaud was killed and one other journalist was wounded by Russian forces within the city of Irpin outdoors the capital of Kyiv as they had been touring to movie refugees.

The State Division Correspondents’ Affiliation President Shaun Tandon stated he was “horrified” by the information of Corridor’s harm.

“We all know Ben for his heat, good humor and utmost professionalism,” Tandon stated in an announcement. “We want Ben a fast restoration and name for utmost efforts to guard journalists who’re offering a useful service by means of their protection in Ukraine.”

Corridor recently made headlines for rebuking Greg Gutfield, co-host of the Fox Information political discuss present “The 5,” after he stated on-air that the reporting from Ukraine “is quite a bit like different tales that we have gone by means of within the digital age wherein a picture is taken after which performed over and again and again to create some form of emotional response out of you, as a result of that makes a revenue for information corporations.”

“This isn’t the media attempting to drum up some emotional response,” Corridor stated. “That is completely what’s occurring.”

“It’s an absolute disaster,” he added. “And the folks caught within the center are those who’re actually struggling.”

After Greg Gutfeld stated the media is airing emotionally manipulating viewers on Ukraine to push a story, Fox Information correspondent Benjamin Corridor pushes again: “Talking as somebody on the bottom, I wish to say that this isn’t the media attempting to drum up some emotional response.” pic.twitter.com/QFom203TCB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022

