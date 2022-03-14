Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine day after journalist killed

Fox Information

(NEW YORK) — A Fox Information correspondent was injured in Ukraine, a day after the demise of a contract journalist additionally protecting the Russia invasion.

Fox Information State Division correspondent Benjamin Corridor was injured whereas newsgathering close to Kyiv on Monday, in line with Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox Information Media.

The circumstances weren’t instantly clear however Corridor was hospitalized, in line with Scott, who requested to “please hold Ben and his household in your prayers.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby additionally confirmed he was injured.

Shaun Tandon, president of the State Division Correspondents’ Affiliation, mentioned in an announcement, “We all know Ben for his heat, good humor and utmost professionalism. We want Ben a fast restoration and name for utmost efforts to guard journalists who’re offering a useful service by means of their protection in Ukraine.”

Corridor’s damage follows the Sunday demise of freelance journalist Brent Renaud, which was confirmed by the U.S. State Division. Renaud was in Ukraine to cowl the worldwide refugee disaster for a documentary with Sugar23, Time Studios and Day Zero Productions, in line with Sugar23.

“As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the hardest tales all over the world typically alongside his brother Craig Renaud,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and president and COO of Time and Time Studios Ian Orefice mentioned in an announcement. “In current weeks, Brent was within the area engaged on a TIME Studios challenge centered on the worldwide refugee disaster. Our hearts are with all of Brent’s family members.”

Photojournalist Juan Arredondo mentioned he was with Renaud when he was killed.

In a video from a hospital mattress, Arredondo mentioned, “We crossed the primary bridge in Irpin; we had been going to movie different refugees leaving and we acquired to a automotive, any person provided to take us to the opposite bridge and we crossed a checkpoint and so they began capturing at us. So, the driving force circled and so they saved capturing. It is two of us, my good friend is Brent Renaud, and he is been shot and left behind.”

“This sort of assault is completely unacceptable, and is a violation of worldwide regulation,” Carlos Martínez de la Serna, program director of the Committee to Defend Journalists, mentioned in an announcement. “Russian forces in Ukraine should cease all violence towards journalists and different civilians directly.”

“Two examples of the hazards in protecting struggle,” Kirby, of the Pentagon, mentioned of Corridor and Renaud throughout a Monday press briefing. “This can be a struggle that did not must be fought, to make certain. However simply as to make certain, there are journalists from all over the world on the bottom attempting to find the reality and to indicate that reality and to inform these vital tales.”

ABC Information' Christine Theodorou and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

