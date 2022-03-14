Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine day after journalist killed

Fox Information journalist Benjamin Corridor was injured a day after Brent Renaud’s dying.
A Fox Information correspondent was injured in Ukraine, a day after the dying of a contract journalist additionally protecting the Russia invasion.
Fox Information State Division correspondent Benjamin Corridor was injured whereas newsgathering close to Kyiv on Monday, in line with Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox Information Media.
The circumstances weren’t instantly clear however Corridor was hospitalized, in line with Scott, who requested to “please hold Ben and his household in your prayers.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby additionally confirmed he was injured.
Shaun Tandon, president of the State Division Correspondents’ Affiliation, stated in an announcement, “We all know Ben for his heat, good humor and utmost professionalism. We want Ben a fast restoration and name for utmost efforts to guard journalists who’re offering a useful service by their protection in Ukraine.”
Corridor’s harm follows the Sunday dying of freelance journalist Brent Renaud, which was confirmed by the U.S. State Division. Renaud was in Ukraine to cowl the worldwide refugee disaster for a documentary with Sugar23, Time Studios and Day Zero Productions, in line with Sugar23.
“As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the hardest tales world wide usually alongside his brother Craig Renaud,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and president and COO of Time and Time Studios Ian Orefice stated in an announcement. “In latest weeks, Brent was within the area engaged on a TIME Studios mission targeted on the worldwide refugee disaster. Our hearts are with all of Brent’s family members.”
Photojournalist Juan Arredondo stated he was with Renaud when he was killed.
In a video from a hospital mattress, Arredondo stated, “We crossed the primary bridge in Irpin; we have been going to movie different refugees leaving and we received to a automobile, someone provided to take us to the opposite bridge and we crossed a checkpoint and so they began capturing at us. So, the motive force circled and so they saved capturing. It is two of us, my buddy is Brent Renaud, and he is been shot and left behind.”
“This sort of assault is completely unacceptable, and is a violation of worldwide legislation,” Carlos Martínez de la Serna, program director of the Committee to Shield Journalists, said in a statement. “Russian forces in Ukraine should cease all violence towards journalists and different civilians without delay.”
“Two examples of the risks in protecting warfare,” Kirby, of the Pentagon, stated of Corridor and Renaud throughout a Monday press briefing. “It is a warfare that did not must be fought, to make certain. However simply as to make certain, there are journalists from world wide on the bottom making an attempt to find the reality and to indicate that reality and to inform these necessary tales.”
ABC Information’ Christine Theodorou and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.