Fox News journalists killed, injured in Ukraine day after filmmaker’s death

(NEW YORK) — A Fox Information cameraperson was killed and a correspondent was injured in Ukraine, shortly after the loss of life of a contract journalist additionally overlaying the Russian invasion.

Fox Information’ Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed whereas working alongside Fox Information State Division correspondent Benjamin Corridor “when incoming fireplace hit their car exterior of Kyiv” on Monday, the community mentioned Tuesday. Zakrzewski had lined tales in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox Information.

“Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this community, and his loss is devastating,” the community mentioned.

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was pretty much as good as they arrive. Selfless. Courageous. Passionate. I’m so sorry this occurred to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

Corridor was hospitalized, in response to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox Information Media, who requested Monday to “please maintain Ben and his household in your prayers.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby additionally confirmed he was injured.

“The president of Fox, Jay Wallace, says that everybody at all times felt an additional sense of reassurance after they arrived on the scene and so they noticed that Pierre was there. He was an expert, he was a journalist and he was a good friend,” Fox Information PR mentioned Tuesday.

Shaun Tandon, president of the State Division Correspondents’ Affiliation, mentioned in a Monday assertion, “We all know Ben for his heat, good humor and utmost professionalism. We want Ben a fast restoration and name for utmost efforts to guard journalists who’re offering a useful service via their protection in Ukraine.”

This follows the Sunday loss of life of freelance journalist Brent Renaud, which was confirmed by the U.S. State Division. Renaud was in Ukraine to cowl the worldwide refugee disaster for a documentary with Sugar23, Time Studios and Day Zero Productions, in response to Sugar23.

“As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the hardest tales world wide typically alongside his brother Craig Renaud,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and president and COO of Time and Time Studios Ian Orefice said in a statement. “In latest weeks, Brent was within the area engaged on a TIME Studios undertaking targeted on the worldwide refugee disaster. Our hearts are with all of Brent’s family members.”

Photojournalist Juan Arredondo mentioned he was with Renaud when he was killed.

In a video from a hospital mattress, Arredondo mentioned, “We crossed the primary bridge in Irpin; we had been going to movie different refugees leaving and we obtained to a automotive, someone provided to take us to the opposite bridge, and we crossed a checkpoint and so they began taking pictures at us. So, the driving force circled, and so they stored taking pictures. It is two of us, my good friend is Brent Renaud, and he is been shot and left behind.”

“This type of assault is completely unacceptable and is a violation of worldwide legislation,” Carlos Martínez de la Serna, program director of the Committee to Shield Journalists, said in a statement. “Russian forces in Ukraine should cease all violence towards journalists and different civilians directly.”

“Two examples of the risks in overlaying battle,” Kirby, of the Pentagon, mentioned of Corridor and Renaud throughout a Monday press briefing. “It is a battle that did not must be fought, to make sure. However simply as to make sure, there are journalists from world wide on the bottom attempting to find the reality and to point out that reality and to inform these vital tales.”

ABC Information’ Christine Theodorou and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

