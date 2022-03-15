Fox News says its veteran war photojournalist has been killed reporting in Ukraine

Pierre Zakrzewski, a longtime Fox Information photojournalist, was killed whereas reporting in Ukraine, the community mentioned on Tuesday.”It’s with nice unhappiness and a heavy coronary heart that we share the information this morning concerning our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,” Fox Information chief government Suzanne Scott wrote to staff Tuesday morning. “Pierre was killed in Horenka, outdoors of Kyiv, Ukraine.”Scott mentioned Zakrzewski was with correspondent Benjamin Corridor “when their car was struck by incoming fireplace.” Corridor, Scott mentioned, stays hospitalized in Ukraine.Zakrzewski was a veteran conflict photojournalist who had “lined practically each worldwide story for Fox Information from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria,” Scott mentioned.Scott mentioned that Zakrzewski had been reporting from Ukraine since February.”His skills have been huge and there wasn’t a task that he did not leap in to assist with within the area — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did all of it underneath immense strain with great talent,” Scott mentioned. “He was profoundly dedicated to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic have been famend amongst journalists at each media outlet.””He was wildly in style — everybody within the media business who has lined a international story knew and revered Pierre,” Scott added.Scott mentioned it was a “heartbreaking day for Fox Information Media and for all journalists risking their lives to ship the information.”Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Inside Minister, mentioned a Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, was additionally killed within the incident.The information of Zakrzewski’s loss of life comes days after Brent Renaud, an award-winning American journalist, was killed within the Ukrainian city of Irpin.Andriy Nebitov, the pinnacle of the Kyiv area police, mentioned that Russian forces shot Renaud, including that “the occupants cynically kill even journalists of worldwide media, who’ve been making an attempt to inform the reality about atrocities of Russian army in Ukraine.”One other journalist, Juan Arredondo, was additionally wounded in Ukraine on Sunday.Press freedom teams have denounced the violence journalists are dealing with whereas masking the conflict. The Committee to Shield Journalists, after the loss of life of Renaud, known as on Russian forces to “cease all violence in opposition to journalists and different civilians directly.”

Pierre Zakrzewski, a longtime Fox Information photojournalist, was killed whereas reporting in Ukraine, the community mentioned on Tuesday.

“It’s with nice unhappiness and a heavy coronary heart that we share the information this morning concerning our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,” Fox Information chief government Suzanne Scott wrote to staff Tuesday morning. “Pierre was killed in Horenka, outdoors of Kyiv, Ukraine.”

Scott mentioned Zakrzewski was with correspondent Benjamin Corridor “when their car was struck by incoming fireplace.” Corridor, Scott mentioned, stays hospitalized in Ukraine.

Zakrzewski was a veteran conflict photojournalist who had “lined practically each worldwide story for Fox Information from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria,” Scott mentioned.

Scott mentioned that Zakrzewski had been reporting from Ukraine since February.

“His skills have been huge and there wasn’t a task that he did not leap in to assist with within the area — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did all of it underneath immense strain with great talent,” Scott mentioned. “He was profoundly dedicated to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic have been famend amongst journalists at each media outlet.”

Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox Information by way of AP This picture launched by Fox Information Channel reveals cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski whereas on task with colleagues, Fox Information correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background proper, in Kyiv. Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022, when the car he was touring in was struck by incoming fireplace.

“He was wildly in style — everybody within the media business who has lined a international story knew and revered Pierre,” Scott added.

Scott mentioned it was a “heartbreaking day for Fox Information Media and for all journalists risking their lives to ship the information.”

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Inside Minister, mentioned a Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, was additionally killed within the incident.

The information of Zakrzewski’s loss of life comes days after Brent Renaud, an award-winning American journalist, was killed within the Ukrainian city of Irpin.

Andriy Nebitov, the pinnacle of the Kyiv area police, mentioned that Russian forces shot Renaud, including that “the occupants cynically kill even journalists of worldwide media, who’ve been making an attempt to inform the reality about atrocities of Russian army in Ukraine.”

One other journalist, Juan Arredondo, was additionally wounded in Ukraine on Sunday.

Press freedom teams have denounced the violence journalists are dealing with whereas masking the conflict. The Committee to Shield Journalists, after the loss of life of Renaud, known as on Russian forces to “cease all violence in opposition to journalists and different civilians directly.”