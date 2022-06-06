France vs. Croatia odds, picks, predictions: Soccer expert reveals UEFA Nations League bets for June 6, 2022

France and Croatia look to rebound from dangerous residence losses once they meet on Monday in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League matchup in Break up, Croatia. Les Bleus opened their Nations League marketing campaign Friday at Stade de France, however Denmark got here in and pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory. Croatia hosted Austria at Gradski vrt Stadium in Osijek, and it was routed 3-0. It is a rematch of the 2018 World Cup last, which France received 4-2. The Croats haven’t crushed France in 5 aggressive conferences (0-4-1). The groups additionally met within the semifinals on the 1998 World Cup, and France additionally received that one earlier than beating Brazil 3-Zero within the last. Les Bleus additionally took each group-stage conferences within the 2020-21 Nations League. Additionally they went on to win that title with a 2-Zero victory over Spain.
- France vs. Croatia unfold: France -0.5
- France vs. Croatia Over/Below: 2.5 objectives
- France vs. Croatia cash line: France +110, Croatia +250, Draw +235
- Croatia: It scored 20 objectives within the eight video games earlier than Friday’s shutout.
- France: It has 14 objectives within the 5 aggressive matchups with Croatia.
Why you need to again France
Les Bleus have a behavior of beginning slowly in massive tournaments, however they continue to be one of many world’s elite groups. Dropping Kylian Mbappe to an harm in Friday’s recreation will harm, however Karim Benzema can at all times take over a recreation. The 34-year-old scored the crew’s purpose in opposition to Denmark, and he has 37 objectives in 95 worldwide matches. He led the Spanish La Liga in objectives this season with 27 for Actual Madrid, main the crew to the league and Champions League crowns.
Antoine Griezmann is the crew’s most prolific scorer on the world stage, and he had one of many 4 objectives within the 2018 World Cup win, on a penalty kick. The 31-year-old has 42 objectives in 105 matches. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has the second-most caps all-time with 138, and he had 16 clear sheets to assist Tottenham publish a top-four end within the Premier League this season. The loss to Denmark snapped a five-game win streak and 17-match unbeaten run (11-6-0), and France dominated the sport. It had 60 % possession and a 19-Eight benefit in pictures.
Why you need to again Croatia
The Checkered Ones have been trying to prolong their unbeaten run to 10 video games as they hosted Austria, however they have been listless for many of the recreation with out star midfielder Luka Modric. He needs to be there from the beginning Monday. The 36-year-old additionally was a part of Actual Madrid’s grueling run to the Champions League title, so he was on the bench to relaxation for a lot of the opener. Modric is essentially the most capped participant within the crew’s historical past with 149, and he has scored 21 objectives. He could possibly be the highest worldwide scorer on the sphere for Croatia if striker Ivan Perisic cannot play.
Perisic, who has 32 objectives in 136 video games, sat out Friday with an harm, and his standing is unclear. Andrej Kramaric has 18 objectives in 68 matches and could lead on the road. Mislav Orsic has 43 objectives over the previous three seasons with Dinamo Zagreb and may present chunk to the assault. Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic groups with Modric in a robust midfield, and they need to assist the Croats get high quality pictures. Croatia held the ball for 61 % of Friday’s recreation however was outshot 14-13.
