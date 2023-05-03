Francisco Oropesa: Cleveland, Texas, mass shooting suspect arrested

A person suspected in a mass shooting close to the Texas the town of Cleveland final week which left 5 other people lifeless — together with a 9-year-old boy — has been captured following an in depth manhunt, government stated.



Following a multi-day seek, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was once arrested at about 7 p.m. native time, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office each showed.

He was once taken into custody within the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, assets showed to CBS News. The main points of the arrest have been nonetheless unclear. The FBI, Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals have been concerned within the apprehension, the District Attorney’s place of job stated.

A news convention was once scheduled for later Tuesday evening.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers up to now stated the suspect shot his neighbors Friday evening once they requested him to prevent firing off rounds in his backyard.