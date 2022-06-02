Frank Gore retiring: NFL’s No. 3 all-time rusher walking away after signing one-day contract with 49ers

Frank Gore will formally retire from the NFL as one of many best working backs in league historical past, calling it a profession after 16 NFL seasons. Gore will signal a one-day contract as we speak with the San Francisco 49ers and retire with the workforce that drafted him, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. Gore compiled 11,073 of his 16,000 profession speeding yards in San Francisco. Gore had confirmed his plans to stroll away from the sport as a 49er earlier this offseason.
Gore will retire with the third-most speeding yards in NFL historical past (16,000) and the fifth-most all-purpose yards in NFL historical past (19,992). His 3,735 profession makes an attempt are third in NFL historical past and he is only one of 23 gamers in league historical past with 100 whole touchdowns. A five-time Professional Bowl choice and member of the 2010s All-Decade Crew, Gore had 9 profession 1,000-yard seasons and was the definition of consistency at working again.
Gore is the the best working again in NFL historical past after the age of 30, which is the place he sealed his Corridor of Fame candidacy. He completed with 7,161 yards since turning 30, 1,372 greater than Emmitt Smith (5,789) — who was second on the all-time checklist. 4 of the top-five working backs in speeding yards after turning 30 are within the Corridor of Fame.
Gore completed with 187 carries and 653 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, as he was the No. 1 working again for the New York Jets at 37. He didn’t play in 2021, however was the oldest participant to guide his workforce in speeding in NFL historical past.
Listed below are the NFL information Gore owns:
- Most seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage — 12
- Most consecutive seasons with a minimum of 500 yards speeding — 16
- Most consecutive seasons with a minimum of 600 yards speeding — 14
- Most consecutive seasons with a minimum of 700 yards speeding — 13 (tied with Smith)
- Most profession video games by an NFL working again — 241
Gore is the primary participant in NFL historical past with 12 consecutive seasons of 1,200 yards from scrimmage. He joins Smith, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, and Curtis Martin as the one gamers with 9 1,000-yard speeding campaigns. Solely Smith and Payton have extra speeding yards than Gore.
Gore’s longevity at working again actually makes his profession one of the vital distinctive for his place, making his information for working backs 30 or over laborious to achieve at a place the place most gamers are retired earlier than they attain that mark. His efficiency over 30 is likely one of the nice accomplishments in league historical past.
