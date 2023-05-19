Freddie Freeman hits 300th home run: Dodgers star gets to milestone in rare fashion

Freddie Freeman, the primary baseman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, joined the 300 home run membership of MLB on Thursday night time, changing into its one hundred and fifty fifth member. Notably, he completed this landmark via hitting a grand slam in the 6th inning of the Dodgers’ fit towards the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

According to Sarah Langs, Ruben Sierra used to be the one different participant to make his 300th homer a grand slam, which he achieved in 2004. Freeman’s profession has integrated 4 grand slams to date.

Freeman’s Hall of Fame bid is gaining momentum, with some other milestone in his points of interest in 2023, simply 41 hits wanting achieving 2,000. He lately boasts a profession WAR of fifty.7. Freeman is in his 2nd season with the Dodgers after departing the Braves on a $162 million free-agent deal. As of now, the 33-year previous has a slash line of .313/.382/.536 and has been named to six All-Star groups to this point. Furthermore, Freeman received the National League MVP award in 2020 with Atlanta.

The Dodgers, with Freeman’s important contributions, lately lead the NL West and are smartly on their means to clinching their eleventh directly postseason berth.