Freddie Freeman signs with Dodgers: Ex-Braves star gets six-year, $162 million deal in L.A., per report

Free-agent first baseman and Orange County native Freddie Freeman has agreed to phrases with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year contract value $162 million, report Jeff Passan and Kylie McDaniel of ESPN. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was the primary to report that the 2 sides have been closing in on a deal late Wednesday evening.
Freeman, 32 years outdated, initially appeared like a lock to return to the Atlanta Braves following final fall’s World Sequence victory. The 2 sides have been unable to achieve an settlement previous to the lockout, nonetheless, with Freeman needing extra years than the Braves would give. When the Braves acquired Matt Olson from the Athletics on Monday, it sealed Freeman’s destiny. Freeman mentioned goodbye to the Braves and their followers in an Instagram submit on Wednesday.
In his negotiations with the Braves, the inclusion of a sixth contract yr was mentioned to be the sticking level. Freeman ultimately acquired that sixth yr from the Dodgers, and he’ll be underneath contract by his age-37 marketing campaign.
The Dodgers, Yankees, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Rays all confirmed some stage of curiosity in Freeman, who entered the offseason ranked because the fifth finest free agent by CBS Sports activities. Here is what we wrote on the time:
Freeman is a sensational hitter who hasn’t posted an OPS+ of lower than 130 since he was a 22-year-old in 2012. He is additionally a mighty effective first baseman, and he is turn into a bastion of sturdiness as of late: during the last 4 years, he is appeared in 539 of the Braves’ 545 video games (that is 98.9 p.c, for these with out entry to a calculator). It is to be seen what sort of time period Freeman seeks, however on paper he looks as if somebody who ought to age gracefully.
Freeman batted .300/.393/.503 (133 OPS+) with 31 dwelling runs final season, working his profession line to .295/.384/.509 (138 OPS+). He additionally made his fifth All-Star Recreation and received his third Silver Slugger Award. Prior to now, Freeman has received the Gold Glove Award. He was voted because the 2020 Nationwide League’s Most Worthwhile Participant, too.
Freeman joins a powerhouse Dodgers staff that final season led the Nationwide League in runs scored and ranked second in OPS regardless of the gentle run-suppressing tendencies of Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers can definitely match Freeman within the lineup, notably now that the common DH is in power. In L.A. Freeman will occupy his common place of first base, whereas incumbent Max Muncy figures to separate time between second base and DH. Chris Taylor, meantime, ought to return to his multi-positional position that places him within the lineup every day. That lineup additionally consists of the likes of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Will Smith.
The Dodgers, coming off a 106-win marketing campaign, have been in all probability already the consensus favorites within the NL, and the addition of Freeman little doubt solidifies that standing and will increase their possibilities of successful the World Sequence for the second time in three years.
