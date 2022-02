Voters in Fredericksburg have the chance at supporting students’ success in the classroom, athletics, and overall safety with Fredericksburg ISD’s upcoming $82 million bond.

The Fredericksburg ISD board of trustees unanimously called for a bond election on May 7 at a school board meeting on Monday, February 14.

The bond would support the building of a new Fredericksburg Middle School, career and technical education additions and renovations at Fredericksburg High School, as well as improvements to technology and transportation infrastructures throughout the district.

Fredericksburg High School would receive softball/baseball dressing room additions, as well as a new weight room. Fredericksburg Primary and Fredericksburg Elementary schools, as well as Stonewall Elementary, would receive inclusive playgrounds. The primary school would also receive outdoor restrooms, and Stonewall would receive improvements to its gym facilities and overall safety/security.

Fredericksburg ISD estimates the new middle school will be scheduled to open in August 2024 upon approval of the 2022 bond, according to Fredericksburg ISD bond information website.



New athletic director at Fredericksburg ISD

Courtesy of Fredericksburg ISD

Wendy Dietrich has been in education for 26 years. She has been on the Fredericksburg ISD administrative team for the past 11 years. Now she will embark on a position mostly held by men, with her being named the new Fredericksburg ISD Athletic Director on February 2.

“I think it took people by surprise because Fredericksburg is a smaller town, a tight knit community and it’s a first,” Dietrich said. “It makes it unique in our area.”

She didn’t think that opportunity would happen in a small town because typically, the head football coach is usually also the athletic director.

Multiple athletic directors have reached out to Dietrich to congratulate her and offer their support.

“My goal had always been, when I got my master’s degree, was to become a girls athletic director,” Dietrich says. “It was surreal when I got the position, but it is bittersweet.”

Dietrich believes being a school administrator brings a different lens to look through when it comes to the athletic programs.

“I know the ins and outs of how the schools work, how to work with families and students,” Dietrich said. “I look at my job as being able to support coaches and in various areas they may need within their program, within our facilities and with our student athletes.”

She said wants to build upon the success the program has and find common ground where the program can improve.

Battlin’ Billies new coach taking the reins

Courtesy of Fredrericksburg ISD

Bill Wilder has been coaching football at Fredericksburg for the past 11 seasons. The former defensive coordinator for the Battlin’ Billies wants to keep the team heading for success with his promotion to head coach on February 2.

“If it’s not broke then don’t fix it,” Wilder said. “I want to continue to instill values of great character with them.”





Wilder wants to develop a mentality of toughness, physicality and consistency on the football field. The Battlin’ Billies went 9-5 in 2021, and as soon as the season was over, Wilder started looking at the 2022 season.

“We look like we are going to have a good team next year,” he said. “Each team has to find its own identity and we look forward to doing that together.”

The community supports the team, and the students work hard, which he credits to the traditions in Fredericksburg ISD.

“Having been gone through the school system and being a part of all the different programs here in Fredericksburg ISD, it was a tremendous success for my kids,” Wilder said. “So, I just want to continue to bring that to other kids.”