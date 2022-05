Fredonia firefighters were battling a house fire on VanBuren Road near Chestnut Road in the town of Pomfret on Saturday night. The call came in before 8 p.m. when firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke around the structure. As of 9:30, crews remained on the scene during heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Other crews that responded included: Forestville Fire Department, Westfield Fire Department, East Dunkirk, West Dunkirk, Brocton and Chautauqua County Emergency Services.