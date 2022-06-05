Free admission to SeaWorld for Florida teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is offering free limitless admission to its park for Florida academics by way of August 31.

Public College Lecturers ought to pre-register on-line using their ID.me credentials. Personal school academics wish to convey a letter from their principal on official letterhead stating that they are a coach along with a Florida Image ID and paystub on the doorway gate. Workers will affirm eligibility and offer you a Florida Instructor Card.

In an announcement on its website online, SeaWorld Orlando says, “Analysis and schooling are key pillars to the muse of what SeaWorld does each day. In recognition of the significance SeaWorld locations on schooling and the crucial position educators play in shaping the data, understanding, and appreciation of the subsequent technology of world residents, SeaWorld will provide free admission for Florida licensed Ok-12 classroom academics to amplify their instructional efforts each out and in of the classroom.”