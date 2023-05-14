Free-agent Carson Wentz open to backup role; QB getting interest but in no hurry to pick next team, per report

Carson Wentz, a unfastened agent quarterback, is these days with no group after being launched by way of the Washington Commanders in February. According to ESPN, groups have proven interest in Wentz, but he is in no hurry to select his next vacation spot. Whether he turns into a starter or backup, he’s open to it.

Wentz has performed for 3 other golf equipment in the previous 3 years, being drafted 2d total by way of the Philadelphia Eagles, traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, after which traded once more to the Commanders closing yr after the Colts failed to make the playoffs with a document of 9-8.

Wentz used to be sidelined with a finger harm, which allowed Taylor Heinicke to exchange him in the primary six video games of the 2022 season. He used to be later given an opportunity to get started for Week 17 by way of Ron Rivera, but he threw 3 interceptions in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, which eradicated Washington from playoff competition. Overall, he went 2-5 because the starter, with 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions thrown in 8 general video games.

Currently, it sort of feels not going that Wentz might be in a position to signal with a group and be their beginning quarterback. However, for the reason that accidents can occur to any beginning quarterback, there may be all the time a chance for his marketplace to building up. It seems that Wentz is much more likely to be a backup quarterback in 2023. His next group is but to be decided. To learn extra about possible touchdown spots for Wentz, click on right here.