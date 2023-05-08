Free mosquito fish to help reduce the mosquito population

In the Tampa Bay space, summer season rains supply the best breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Hillsborough County is providing citizens the alternative to reduce the mosquito population naturally. By introducing mosquito fish, or Gambusia Holbrooki, to status water our bodies akin to ponds, fountains, birdbaths, animal troughs, and unused swimming swimming pools, the grownup mosquito population can also be reduced, and the unfold of mosquito-borne illnesses can also be managed.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is freely giving unfastened mosquito fish on 8 other Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at parks positioned throughout the county. The dates and places are:

May 6 – Mosquito Management Services – 6527 Eureka Springs Road, Tampa

May 20 – Traffic Management Center: 2310 Regional Water Ln., Tampa

June 10 – Keith Waller Park, 1318 Sydney Dover Rd., Dover

June 24 – Northdale Park, 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa

July 8 – Gadsden Park, 6901 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

July 22 – Fishhawk Sports Complex, 16000 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

August 5 – Oscar Cooler Sports Complex, 766 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

August 19 – Keystone Rec Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa

September 9 – Southshore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

September 23 – Providence Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd.,Riverview

To obtain those unfastened fish, citizens will have to carry a photograph ID appearing that they live in Hillsborough County. Supply is proscribed and will likely be given on a first-come, first-served foundation.

The mosquito fish require no feeding, and their care is proscribed to heading off being uncovered to lawn sprays, chlorine, or different cleansing chemical compounds.

Hillsborough County’s Mosquito Management department seeks to reduce the mosquito population in the county. To be informed extra about their 4 recommendations on fighting mosquito bites and the 13 puts the place status water can also be discovered, click on here.