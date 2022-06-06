Free Summer Camp for Dallas Kids – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Dallas Champions Academy is doing one thing good for teenagers locally.
They’re internet hosting a free camp for girls and boys ages 8-18 from June 27 by means of July 1. Children in south and east Dallas can benefit from the camp organizers say will encourage and educate in terms of self-discipline, belief, respect and laborious work.
Areas are restricted, so registration is required for the camp that will probably be held at A+ Academy Secondary on 445 S. Masters Drive in Dallas. Breakfast and lunch will each be included.