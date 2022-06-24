Free Teacher Market provides educators with classroom supplies

BARTOW, Fla. — An invaluable useful resource is on the market to Polk County academics to erase the necessity in school rooms.

While faculty is out for the summer time, supplies are being collected. They’ll be going contained in the Free Teacher Market, obtainable to academics throughout Polk County.

“Unfortunately, schools cannot meet all needs, financially for teachers and they might need extra crayons, extra note cards, and we are able to fill some of those gaps,” mentioned Chantel Lemaster with Polk Education Foundation.

Polk Education Foundation mentioned every year, academics dip into their very own pockets to purchase issues like notebooks, tissues and pencils for his or her college students.

“On average a teacher will spend $500 out of their own pocket every year on school supplies for their classroom,” Lemaster mentioned.

Teachers are invited to buy on the Free Teacher Market 4 instances a yr. Polk Education Foundation is at all times accepting donations of recent faculty supplies and gently used workplace gadgets. They would particularly like retired academics to donate as a result of they’ve the very best supplies.

“There are games that are no longer reproduced but an older teacher who’s retired will donate it to us. A new teacher comes in and they see it and they’re like ‘this is perfect,’ for a certain thing that they have in their curriculum for that year,” Lemaster mentioned.

Last yr 2,500 educators shopped on the Free Teacher Market.

“Our first reopening is always with brand new teachers with the school district, giving them the first opportunity to grab the new good stuff,” mentioned Lemaster.

Find out how one can donate here.