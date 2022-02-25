freezing rain, school closings, icy roads

North Texas will remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday with freezing rain and light ice accumulations throughout the area, the National Weather Service said.

Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s weather.

When will the freezing rain end?

KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologist Grant Johnston said this morning in a tweet just after 7 a.m. that the “freezing drizzle has gotten heavier across DFW over the past 30-40 minutes. This is compounding the icy problems, especially bridges and elevated roads, but even some main roads too are quite slick.”

Freezing rain should taper off by noon, the weather service said. The weather service said drizzle intensity was starting to decrease about 9 a.m., but would continue for at least two more hours.

NBC5 meteorologist Samantha Davies said temperatures should rise above freezing. The high is expected to be in the mid thirties. The low Thursday night is expected to be 24 degrees.

What are the roads like?

There will be “icy and hazardous travel, especially on bridges and overpasses,” this morning, the weather service said.

“Stay off the roads roads if you can!” the weather service tweeted.

Roads will see a “slow improvement” mid to late afternoon once temperatures rise above 30 degrees, the weather service said.

Johnston said in a tweet that people should stay off the roads, if possible.

“Freezing drizzle is causing icy problems on the roads in DFW (especially elevated roads & bridges). Take it VERY slow if you have to get out,” he said.

There are multiple accidents in North Texas this morning.

About 8 a.m., the Carrollton Police Department said they had numerous crashes and drivers stuck citywide, including a squad car that was hit Thursday morning.

“It’s not just bridges and elevated surfaces this morning, ALL roads are icy and dangerous,” the department said.

PLEASE STAY HOME! It’s not just bridges and elevated surfaces this morning. ALL roads are icy and dangerous. We have numerous drivers stuck city-wide, numerous crashes, and a squad car hit at Marsh/Belmeade. Sanding underway, but please stay safe and stay home!#dfwwx #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/u5qjT8rD93 — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) February 24, 2022

Fort Worth police spokesman Capt. Shawn Stone said just before 6 a.m. that the department had not yet seen more accidents than usual but noted that traffic in steadily increasing.

“As usual, the department advises to avoid all travel unless necessary, allow plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and avoid sudden acceleration or sudden braking,” Stone said. “All roadways remain slick with hidden areas of ice, especially the surface streets.”

Good morning! Freezing drizzle/rain will be widespread this morning making for icy and hazardous travel areawide. The good news is that precip ends from west to east midday into the afternoon hours with a slow improvement to travel conditions mid to late afternoon. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/kQvNKHzsIy — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 24, 2022

Are there power outages?

Oncor was not reporting widespread power outages as of 8:12 a.m.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, said Wednesday that it anticipates tight grid conditions through Friday because of the weather. As of Thursday morning, ERCOT said there was enough power to meet the demand.

Are schools closed?

Most schools are closed today. Most districts, including Allen ISD, Arlington ISD, Dallas ISD, Denton ISD, DeSoto ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Frisco ISD, Irving ISD, Lewisville ISD, McKinney ISD, Plano ISD, Richardson ISD, Rockwall ISD canceled classes for Thursday.

The latest forecast from NBC5:

Thursday: 34/24, freezing rain

Friday: 43/34, scattered showers

Saturday: 44/33, scattered showers

Sunday: 58/33, partly cloudy

Monday: 62/42, mostly sunny

Staff Writer Jamie Landers contributed to this report.