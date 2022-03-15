Freezing weather, hunger and human trafficking: The perilous journey of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, extra Ukrainians are leaving their houses looking for security. The vast majority of them have crossed into Poland — together with many ladies and kids bringing no matter they’ll perform of the conflict zone.

“CBS Night Information” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell is reporting from close to the Polish border with Ukraine. She spoke with a number of the refugees who made the perilous journey in addition to folks from all around the world who traveled to Poland to assist the tens of millions fleeing the conflict.

The United Nations says three million Ukrainians have now fled their nation for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion. Two of these refugees, Alona and Katya, traveled from hard-hit Kharkiv with their three younger kids, going lots of of miles with out meals to settle in a rustic they barely know.

On the border, volunteers serving scorching meals line the trail, ready for the chilly and hungry.

“The entire world is watching proper now making an attempt to determine what it’s we are able to do,” a lady recognized as Kami, who got here from Chicago with the United Sikhs, advised O’Donnell.

“These folks want much more assist and simply acknowledgement of, ‘We’re right here for you, we assist you, and we stand with you,'” she mentioned.

Volunteers are feeding folks like Masha and her 5-year-old son, Benjamin. Her husband is again in Sumy, one of many cities underneath assault by Russian forces.

Because the conflict rips households aside, Ukrainians are bringing no matter household they’ll, together with pets. An animal rescue group mentioned it is handled about 500 to 600 pets who arrived in Poland with hypothermia.

On the border, households can cease to relaxation and recuperate earlier than transferring on to the subsequent refugee heart. They’ll seize diapers and footwear or toys for the little ones.

However amid the kindness, there are these making an attempt to make the most of the susceptible. Mohammed Refaat, who’s with the United Nations’ Worldwide Group for Migration, says he is more and more involved about trafficking of Ukrainian girls.

“It is extremely apparent from the makes an attempt, it is outdated guys making an attempt to choose up younger women,” he mentioned, noting that there have been arrests for human trafficking.

Officers on the border crossing are warning girls and women to not get into personal vehicles and solely take official buses.