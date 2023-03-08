French bulldog stolen during robbery | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — A Houston lady is determined to get her circle of relatives canine again after he used to be taken during a housebreaking. The crime seems to be stuck on digicam and now there’s a large praise for Luca’s protected go back.

Maria Sganga stated on Feb. 27, surveillance video displays 3 males breaking into an rental on Koehler Street, within the Rice Military house. The video displays them pass out and in a number of occasions over an hour as they create pieces out. At one level Luca, a 5-year-old French Bulldog, may also be observed fortunately bounding in conjunction with them.

“Luca is so used to being around people and just welcoming them,” Sganga stated. “So, I think he was excited to think he was going for a walk. It was so incredibly sad to think that he trusted them.”

The Houston Police Department stated it is investigating however hasn’t showed that the lads observed on digicam are the suspects, which is why KHOU 11 News selected to blur their faces.

Stealing canine isn’t unusual, particularly French bulldogs. The American Kennel Club calls it canine flipping. It’s a handy guide a rough solution to make a dollar. French bulldogs are a few of the maximum stolen as a result of they’re simple to hold, they’re pricey and numerous other folks need one.

Sganga needs Luca to be returned and is providing a $2,500 praise — no questions requested.

“He’s my grandson. I mean, that’s what I call him. I don’t really care what the situation is. I’m not judging. I just want Luca back,” Sganga stated.

