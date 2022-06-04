French Open: Iga Swiatek defeats Coco Gauff to win her second title at Roland Garros | Tennis News

Iga Swiatek matches Venus Williams’ 35-match winning-streak in 2000 because the longest this century; the world No 1 has now gained her previous six tournaments and is 42-Three this season along with her final defeat coming in February to Jelena Ostapenko
World No 1 Iga Swiatek claimed her second French Open title after defeating American teenager Coco Gauff to equal the longest unbeaten streak this century.
Swiatek swept apart 18-year-old American Gauff 6-1 6-Three in an hour and eight minutes on Court docket Philippe Chatrier.
Elevated to world No 1 following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement in March, the 21-year-old Pole has proved an unstoppable drive ever since.
The victory prolonged Swiatek’s successful run to 35 matches, taking her stage with Venus Williams’ run in 2000 because the longest this century.
She has additionally gained six straight titles, the primary girl to take action since Justine Henin in 2008.
With celebrity Poland striker Robert Lewandowski watching on, Swiatek raced by the opening set as Gauff, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon three years in the past, made a nervous begin with a double fault in her opening sport serving to Swiatek to a right away break.
Gauff saved 4 break factors in her subsequent service sport however succumbed to a fifth with a wild forehand, which was changing into a characteristic of the match already.
Swiatek was starting to be examined, although, as Gauff lastly acquired on the board with a service maintain, however the high seed’s fist pump was on present for the primary time when a forehand clipped the nook to maneuver her 5-1 forward.
And when yet one more Gauff forehand drifted broad, Swiatek had wrapped up the opening set in solely 32 minutes.
However Gauff clearly felt she was nonetheless within the match and cleverly normal two break factors firstly of the second set, Swiatek duly obliging with a wayward forehand of her personal.
Nonetheless, rinse and repeat, one other double fault and a free forehand introduced Swiatek again on serve and the subsequent break quickly adopted.
Gauff bravely held for 5-3, however with darkish clouds gathering within the Parisian skies and thunder within the distance, the American’s ordeal ended when she despatched a forehand lengthy.
The brand new champion ran to her field after a short celebration, whereas Gauff sat on her courtside chair and wept.
