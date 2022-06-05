French Open: Rafael Nadal crushes Casper Ruud to win his 14th title at Roland Garros | Tennis News

Spain’s Rafael Nadal claims his 22nd Grand Slam title, which extends his males’s report and ties Steffi Graf for second-most main singles titles within the Open Period, behind solely Serena Williams’ report of 23; At 36, Nadal is now 112-Three at Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal received his 14th French Open title and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam after seeing off Casper Ruud in Sunday’s remaining at Roland Garros.
The 36-year-old Spaniard confirmed all his years of expertise to dismantle the Norwegian 6-Three 6-Three 6-Zero on Courtroom Philippe Chatrier.
Nadal, who has misplaced solely thrice at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, is 2 days previous his 36th birthday and struggling with a continual foot downside which has prompted rumours of retirement.
However he brushed apart eighth seed Ruud of their first aggressive assembly to take him two forward of nice rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
It was a impolite awakening for the underdog when he was damaged immediately, and though Nadal let him off the hook with a unfastened service sport, the opening set was quickly within the bag.
A double fault gave Ruud a break to like for a 3-1 lead within the second, however he was unable to press house the benefit as Nadal dipped into the vitality reserves to hit straight again.
When a forehand winner zipped down the road to deliver up set level, Ruud shook his head in despair and promptly double-faulted to provide Nadal a 2-Zero lead.
Little went proper for Norway’s first male singles grand slam finalist and, when he feathered a easy volley into the web, Nadal was two breaks up within the third.
In the long run, it was a procession with ‘Viva Espana’ blaring out from a band within the stands as Nadal added ‘decimocuarto’ to the Australian Open he received earlier this yr.
Whether or not his getting old, ailing physique permits him to gather any extra stays to be seen.
