Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United open talks with Barcelona over £50m deal for midfielder – Paper Talk | Football News

THE SUN
Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona in a £50m bid for Frenkie de Jong.
Leeds stay hopeful Kalvin Phillips will signal a brand new cope with them – regardless of curiosity from Manchester Metropolis.
Wolves are closing in on signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle United are closing on a deal to signal Reims striker Hugo Ekitike for round £36m together with add-ons.
Paul Pogba will stroll away with a £3.78m loyalty bonus when he quits Manchester as a free agent on the finish of the month.
Huddersfield City need an evidence from refereeing bosses over a penalty name they consider may have value them £200m.
Mesut Ozil won’t be leaving Fenerbahce this summer season, regardless of his ongoing exclusion from the membership’s first crew, in line with his agent.
Manchester United are carefully monitoring defender Jurrien Timber and have made the Ajax star their precedence in the summertime switch window regardless of having held two rounds of talks with Braga centre-back David Carmo.
Manchester Metropolis obtained a serious enhance on Wednesday when famend coach Carlos Vicens reversed his choice to depart the Premier League champions.
Gareth Southgate is able to give Tammy Abraham the chance to cement his place as Harry Kane’s understudy for the World Cup through the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
The ECB’s interim chief government Clare Connor has agreed to relinquish her position on a number of key MCC committees after issues about potential conflicts of curiosity had been raised by a number of county chairs.
THE TELEGRAPH
Mike Riley, the top of referees for the Premier League, is in a battle to avoid wasting his job with a possible compromise possibility being the return to the English recreation for Howard Webb in a referees’ administration position.
Dustin Johnson has been paid round £100m by Greg Norman to safe his shock about-turn join the Saudi-backed insurgent golf league.
THE ATHLETIC
Aston Villa have acted early this summer season and, if Steven Gerrard will get his approach, three extra new signings may observe.
DAILY EXPRESS
Arsenal are reportedly set to stitch up their first signing of the summer season inside the subsequent 10 days.
Manchester United and Tottenham have been dealt an enormous blow after Milan Skriniar dedicated his future to Inter Milan as he outlined his profession plan.
DAILY RECORD
Jim Goodwin is able to wield Aberdeen switch axe as underachievers advised they are going to be binned.
Celtic and forgotten defender Osaze Urhoghide face a nervy switch ready recreation as KVO Oostende weigh up a everlasting swoop this summer season.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic have been credited with curiosity in signing Shamrock Rovers starlet Aidomo Emakhu.
