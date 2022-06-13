FRESH FROM FLORIDA RECIPE: Delicious Florida Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms for dinner with your loved ones and associates.

INGREDIENTS

■ 1 pound Florida blue crab

■ 4 giant Florida portobello mushrooms, cleaned

■ ½ cup Florida bell peppers, chopped wonderful

■ 1 stalk Florida celery, chopped wonderful

■ 1 scallion, chopped wonderful

■ 1 lemon, zested and juiced

■ ⅓ cup mayonnaise

■ ½ cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

■ 2 tablespoons contemporary parsley, chopped wonderful

■ Oil for cooking

■ 1 tablespoon seafood seasoning (your favourite)

PREPARATION

■ Combine bell peppers, celery, scallions, mayonnaise, bread crumbs, parsley, and all-purpose seasoning in a big bowl and blend. Gently fold in crab meat. Scoop into portabello caps till full.

■ Preheat giant pan over medium-high warmth and add 1 tablespoon oil. Place mushrooms filling facet down and prepare dinner for 2-3 minutes or till golden brown.

■ Flip and proceed cooking with lid on for five minutes or till mushrooms soften barely and filling is heated by way of. Serve heat.

