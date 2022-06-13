Florida

FRESH FROM FLORIDA RECIPE: Delicious Florida Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

June 13, 2022
Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms

Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms for dinner with your loved ones and associates.

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms for dinner with your loved ones and associates.

INGREDIENTS

■ 1 pound Florida blue crab

■ 4 giant Florida portobello mushrooms, cleaned

■ ½ cup Florida bell peppers, chopped wonderful

■ 1 stalk Florida celery, chopped wonderful

■  1 scallion, chopped wonderful

■ 1 lemon, zested and juiced

■ ⅓ cup mayonnaise

■ ½ cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

■ 2 tablespoons contemporary parsley, chopped wonderful

■ Oil for cooking

■ 1 tablespoon seafood seasoning (your favourite)

PREPARATION

■ Combine bell peppers, celery, scallions, mayonnaise, bread crumbs, parsley, and all-purpose seasoning in a big bowl and blend. Gently fold in crab meat. Scoop into portabello caps till full.

■ Preheat giant pan over medium-high warmth and add 1 tablespoon oil. Place mushrooms filling facet down and prepare dinner for 2-3 minutes or till golden brown.

■ Flip and proceed cooking with lid on for five minutes or till mushrooms soften barely and filling is heated by way of. Serve heat.

