FRESH FROM FLORIDA RECIPE: Delicious Florida Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms for dinner with your loved ones and associates.
INGREDIENTS
■ 1 pound Florida blue crab
■ 4 giant Florida portobello mushrooms, cleaned
■ ½ cup Florida bell peppers, chopped wonderful
■ 1 stalk Florida celery, chopped wonderful
■ 1 scallion, chopped wonderful
■ 1 lemon, zested and juiced
■ ⅓ cup mayonnaise
■ ½ cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
■ 2 tablespoons contemporary parsley, chopped wonderful
■ Oil for cooking
■ 1 tablespoon seafood seasoning (your favourite)
PREPARATION
■ Combine bell peppers, celery, scallions, mayonnaise, bread crumbs, parsley, and all-purpose seasoning in a big bowl and blend. Gently fold in crab meat. Scoop into portabello caps till full.
■ Preheat giant pan over medium-high warmth and add 1 tablespoon oil. Place mushrooms filling facet down and prepare dinner for 2-3 minutes or till golden brown.
■ Flip and proceed cooking with lid on for five minutes or till mushrooms soften barely and filling is heated by way of. Serve heat.
