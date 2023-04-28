Fresh scrutiny arises as Arizona allows Saudi-owned farm to use free water for foreign purposes





Fondomonte Arizona, a farm situated in rural Arizona and owned by way of a Saudi Arabian corporate, is dealing with renewed scrutiny for its water utilization. The farm reportedly makes use of free water sourced from the area’s groundwater assets to develop alfalfa, which is distributed again to farm animals in Saudi Arabia. The larger focal point on water utilization comes as Arizona’s drought worsens and questions rise up in regards to the sustainable use of the area’s water. Arizona State Attorney General Kris Mayes has referred to as for an investigation into the farm’s operations and water use after discovering inconsistencies in its allow programs. Mayes has additionally criticized the use of state water by way of foreign-owned entities and raised issues about allocating valuable water assets to feed foreign industry pursuits. Arizona revoked well-drilling allows that will have allowed Fondomonte to pump up to 3,000 gallons of water in keeping with minute to irrigate forage vegetation. The farm has confronted grievance from each political events, with some wondering the use of state water by way of foreign-owned entities. Officials within the state have raised issues concerning the loss of law round groundwater pumping in rural spaces. Studies are mentioned to be wanted to know how a lot groundwater an operation like Fondomonte makes use of. The farm is a subsidiary of the Almarai Co., which has holdings around the globe, together with tens of 1000’s of acres in Argentina.